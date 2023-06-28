OLYMPIC ALERT – Michaela Walsh Becomes a two-time Olympian

Michaela Walsh cemented her status as an Irish boxing great by securing an eight major international medal and becoming a two-time Olympian in Poland this evening.

The Belfast feather strolled along the path to Paris, beating Dane Melissa Juvonen Mortensen with relative ease to win European Games bronze at least.

The victory was also enough to ensure the Toyko 2020 Olympian will return to the Games for a second time, where she will hope to emulate her brother Aidan Walsh’s Olympic medal-winning feat.

Walsh was the last of the seven Irish fighters hoping to reach Paris through the ropes today and increased the number of Irish boxing Olympians to three. She joins Kellie Harrington and Dean Clancy on the list of athletes qualified for Paris 2024.

Amy Broadhurst, Jennifer Lehane, Kelyn Cassidy and Daina Moorehouse all suffered defeats.

Jack Marley secured a medal and is one win away from becoming an Olympian, a place Aoife O’Rourke could find herself in if she wins later this evening.

Walsh navigated the first round without shipping a punch of note. Display a real spring in her step she danced her way around the squared circle and stung her foe with solid jabs and timely one-two combinations.

The Monkstown fighter put the dancing shoes away in the second, coming down off her toes to adopt a more aggressive approach. The tactical shift didn’t mean a change in who was dominating, as the Belfast fighter continued to out-box the Dane just with more hurtful punches this time around.

Well ahead and in control Walsh enjoyed herself in the third, showing off her hand speed and footwork to all but stroll to Paris 2024.