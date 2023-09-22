O’Leary Asks McGregor to help with Paddy’s Day Homecoming

Pierce O’Leary has asked Conor McGregor to help him live out his homecoming dream.

The exciting Dublin puncher injected real momentum into his career with some TV broadcast knockout victories over the last 18 months – and now wants to bring the growing hype train to the last stop on the Luas Red line.

There was talk of ‘Big Bang’ potentially topping the proposed outdoor show in Lucan over the summer, and Conlan Boxing and McEleney Promotions inquired about having him on the RDS card, which eventually fell through.

Queensberry and TNT wanted to bide their time and put the Dublin Dockland’s graduate on big Zhang – Joyce card set for Wembley Arena and this weekend instead.

However, Dublin has been discussed and a return home is on the Inner City fighter’s mind.

Ahead of a step-up test against Kane Gardner the 23-year-old has called for Conor McGregor to help make it happen.

“Let’s do Paddy’s Day, March 17, that weekend, let’s give everyone a bit of excitement for that weekend.” he told the Irish Sun.

“The Three Arena is 200 yards from my house, I used to do laps around it as a kid to get fit and cut weight.

“Katie Taylor has got boxing back in there now, her fans packed it out from 5:30pm and that gives me hope I can get there soon.

“I am reaching out to Conor and the Forged Stout company to sponsor a show there for us.

“Conor is an honourable man and when I have a bad day I watch loads of old Conor McGregor fights and footage, it helps me when I am alone in training camps over here in London away from my family.

“A lot of my girlfriend’s family, cousins and uncles, are close friends with Conor so it would be great to work together on something back in Dublin.”

McGregor and Forged Irish Stout worked with Matchroom in helping to get Katie Taylor’s May 25 homecoming over the line and have kept up the link with Eddie Hearn and DAZN. They also sponsored Dylan Moran ahead of his fight with Florian Marku and no doubt O’Leary’s rising popularity would appeal.

Dublin is something Frank Warren and Queensberry seem to be contemplating regardless of former Crumlin amateur McGregor’s help.

“We’ve spoke about it, we’ve spoke about it quite often,” O’Leary said.

“It’s something both of us are very keen on doing. It looks like it will be in the next eight months,” he adds before revealing on night in Dublin wouldn’t be enough.

“I’ve always dreamed of and planned to fight in Dublin at least two or three times a year. I think that would be ideal, you look at the likes of Ricky Hatton, he fought in Manchester, you look at Michael Conlan, he fights in Belfast regularly. back in the past Bernard Dunne fought in Dublin.”