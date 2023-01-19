‘Old Man’ Owens ready for Elite semi-final

Rhys Owens has made his intentions clear he’s ‘in it to win it’.

The Erne BC man is part of a lightweight mix that is proving more interesting than first expected and is determined to be a somewhat out-of-the-blue winner in the surprise package weight division.

To reach a final where he would meet the winner of 2019 Elite Champion David Oliver Joyce and Bayo Alabi, the Enniskillen man will have to overcome the youngest male competitor in this year’s tournament, Jason Nevin.

Owens says he is well aware of the Olympic Mullingar fighter, who just turned 19 this week’s, capabilities but is confident he has what it takes to tame the teen.

Only 21 years of age himself, Owens is another young fighter who argues his best can’t be matched and it’s all about hitting top form.

“I know Jason well,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve sparred him. He’s a good kid and he’s on the rise but it’s you versus you in there. I believe if I perform to the best of my ability I beat any of them. I’m in it to win it, I’m going all the way.

Owens is one of a few fighters who fought twice last weekend, overcoming Star’s Lee McKee in the prelims on Friday before defeating Adam Courtney of St Mary’s in Saturday’s quarter-final.

He admits the thought of having to win three fights to reach the final didn’t appeal initially, although speaking after the second of two wins he saw the benefits of a Friday night fight.

“I put in a good performance against Lee McKee and I feel like it just sharpened me up. It was a bit of a blessing in disguise. When we found out about the preliminary round, obviously you have to weigh in twice, so you’ve got that weight cut the next morning. However, I feel like I needed that fight to sharpen me up and I got a feel for The Stadium.”