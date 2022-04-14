Okolie obsessed McGuigans have made big mistake warns Team McCarthy

An obsession with Lawerence Okolie has prompted McGuigan’s Gym to make a huge mistake in the career of Chris Billam Smith [14(10)-1(0)] according to Mark Dunlop.

Dunlop is adamant no right-thinking manager or coach would allow the European Champion to rematch Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-3(1)]- and argues an Okolie influenced error of judgment is the only reason the pair repeat in Manchester this weekend.

The MHD boss claims if he had a fighter who had just won the British, Commonwealth and European titles he would be pushing hard for a world title fight – and says he certainly wouldn’t re-run a close fight with a talent like ‘The Mack Attack’.

However, he suggests the English fighter’s team are more interested in what’s best for the WBO cruiserweight world champion Okolie.

McCarthy’s manager hints a desire to get the Anthony Joshua managed Olympian unification fights has seen the world title path temporarily closed to ‘The Gentleman’ and with nowhere to go he has walked blindfolded into the wrong fight.

“If I was that kids manager I wouldn’t take the rematch because Tommy won the first fight but to be honest they are all into Okolie, so they have nowhere to go” Dunlop told Irish-boxing.com.

“If I had a kid who was British, Commonwealth and European Champion the next fight I would be looking at would be for a world title.

“So Tommy McCarthy going to go beat this kid, wins his title back after getting fair judging and then he will go on and fight and win a world title. I don’t know what that kid Chris Billiam Smith is going to do because he is obviously second string and all my fighters get 100 percent from me and are equal.”

Dunlop also remains adamant the Oliver Plunkets graduate won the first Fight Camp hosted fight.

“I was disappointed that Tommy didn’t get the straight rematch. I thought he won the first fight.

Shane McGuigan, who coaches both Okolie and Billam Smith, will argue Okolie is managedy Joshua, who will make the decision for his career. He has also previously stated he felt Billam Smith defeated the Belfast fighter well at Fight Camp and may suggest they took the rematch confident he can do it again.

McCarthy and Billam Smith rematch their tense Fight Camp title fight in the Manchester Arena on Matchroom’s DAZN broadcast this coming Saturday.