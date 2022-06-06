‘O’Hara Davies doesn’t want it Dalton Smith can have it’ – Sean McComb’s hit list grows

A keen to get busy Sean McComb [13(5)-1(1)] wants a shot at Matchroom prospect Dalton Smith [11(9)-0].

The ‘Public Nuisance’ shared words with Ohara Davies in recent weeks but has switched his attention to the Sheffield fighter, as he doesn’t think the Londoner is willing to share a ring with him.

McComb took to Twitter over the weekend to let his Smith desire be known. When Sam Maxwell revealed he vacated the British and Commonwealth titles and didn’t turn down a Smith offer, the Belfast southpaw pounced to say he’d be only too willing to sign to fight the Matchroom talent.

Hey @EddieHearn send me a contract and il fight Dalton. Its that easy. https://t.co/iwLt2xk3wz — Sean McComb (@sugarseantl) June 4, 2022

It may be an easy fight to make but the Pete Taylor trained fighter later seemed to suggest it’s one the English fighter may not take. Sharing a picture of the pair sparing he added ‘something tells me Dalton Smith doesn’t want it’.

It’s got to this stage 🙈 @OharaDavies doesn’t want it…



Something tells me @daltonsmith08 doesn’t want it.



All I can do is ask for a challenge. pic.twitter.com/k4yxAgD4V5 — Sean McComb (@sugarseantl) June 4, 2022

A Smith fight would work for the 29-year-old who saw a fast rise to the top was halted by a somewhat surprise defeat to Gavin Gwyne early last year.

McComb has bounced back with wins over Vicente Martin Rodriguez and Ronnie Clark but Smith would allow him to step back into the spotlight and inject momentum into his career.

Smith, who looked impressive winning in Wales on Saturday, holds a win over Ray Moylette, another fighter McComb said he would like to share the ring with recently.