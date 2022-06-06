Headline News Latest News Pro News 

‘O’Hara Davies doesn’t want it Dalton Smith can have it’ – Sean McComb’s hit list grows

irishboxing , ,

A keen to get busy Sean McComb [13(5)-1(1)] wants a shot at Matchroom prospect Dalton Smith [11(9)-0].

The ‘Public Nuisance’ shared words with Ohara Davies in recent weeks but has switched his attention to the Sheffield fighter, as he doesn’t think the Londoner is willing to share a ring with him.

McComb took to Twitter over the weekend to let his Smith desire be known. When Sam Maxwell revealed he vacated the British and Commonwealth titles and didn’t turn down a Smith offer, the Belfast southpaw pounced to say he’d be only too willing to sign to fight the Matchroom talent.

It may be an easy fight to make but the Pete Taylor trained fighter later seemed to suggest it’s one the English fighter may not take. Sharing a picture of the pair sparing he added ‘something tells me Dalton Smith doesn’t want it’.

A Smith fight would work for the 29-year-old who saw a fast rise to the top was halted by a somewhat surprise defeat to Gavin Gwyne early last year.

McComb has bounced back with wins over Vicente Martin Rodriguez and Ronnie Clark but Smith would allow him to step back into the spotlight and inject momentum into his career.

Smith, who looked impressive winning in Wales on Saturday, holds a win over Ray Moylette, another fighter McComb said he would like to share the ring with recently.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

It’s heating up – Frampton v Quigg media work-out Quotes and Pics

irishboxing

Niall Kennedy suffers Springfield step up stoppage slipping to first defeat

Jonny Stapleton

The Micky Ward Round of the Year – The Smackwear Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2018

Joe O'Neill