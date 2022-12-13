Oh yes he did! – Connor Coyle beats Panto Villian in Florida

Connor Coyle dealt with a panto villain in his pre Christmas fight in America on Sunday.

The Derry middle made a successful first defence of his NABA middleweight title when he accounted for Sladan Janjanin on the WBA KO Drugs Night of Champions boxing card.

‘The Kid’ eventually forced the Bosnia and Herzegovina’s team to pull him out of about on a fight night that paired up with the WBA Centennial Convention at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Coyle dominated from the off and always looked on course for victory – but he did have to keep focus against a fighter with a tendency to clown around.

The Commonwealth Games medal winner got to work while his opponent played to the crowd and danced in a bid to hide his defensive approach.

Coyle peppered his opponents with shots in between the panto moments and finally forced him to take a knee in round seven.

Janjanin survived the round, but upon assessment by his corner, was pulled out on his stool between rounds.

WBA #10, Coyle moves to 18-0, 8 KOs while Janjanin slides to 34-14, 24 KOs. The Derry fighter will be hoping the victory will set him up for something big in 2023.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Rohan Date made a return to winning ways in Dubai in an out-of-the-blue bout in Dubai on Saturday. Date defeated Ali Sserunkuma 60-52, 60-52, 60-52 over six rounds at the Motorspace Dubai Investment Park.