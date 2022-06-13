‘Offer us X and we wouldn’t take it’ – Team Serrano never entertained the idea of rematching Katie Taylor in Ireland

Team Amanda Serrano [42(30)-2(0)-1] didn’t walk away from Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] rematch talks, they nipped them in the bud before they began, according to Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss says he wanted to do a repeat of their record-breaking Fight of the Year contender in Dublin’s Croke Park but says he didn’t even get the chance to propose that to the seven-weight world champion.

The Essex fight maker suggests the Puerto Rican fighter never wanted an immediate return, revealing he never even got the chance to tempt her with a big offer.

Speaking just before Jake Paul officially confirmed the seven-weight world champion would fight for the first time since the March classic in Madison Square Garden on August 6, Hearn revealed her team were not interested in negotiating with regard to a return in Ireland.

“We reached out to their team and it was, like, there’s no number. It wasn’t even, ‘Let’s negotiate, let’s make an offer.’ It was, ‘We don’t want to do that rematch right now.’ She’s gonna go away, she’s gonna fight I think in August,” Hearn told DAZN.

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

“I thought Amanda Serrano felt like she won the fight and could beat Katie Taylor, and they’d be turning down a huge amount of money. But they don’t even want to entertain the discussions.”

A desire to unify the featherweight division was what most fans felt was the reason Serrano wasn’t instant rematch willing but according to Hearn Irish Icon Taylor’s desire to do it in Ireland put MVP Promotions off.

“Katie Taylor’s desperate for the rematch. She’s got the opportunity to do a huge fight in Ireland, and we wanted Amanda Serrano, because (the first fight) was just incredible. So we spoke to Most Valuable Promotions and they just said, ‘We don’t really want to go to Ireland, it’s not the money, you could offer us X and we wouldn’t take it.’

It has been argued that the Irish sporting great doesn’t need Serrano to sell out Croker Park but the New York based fighter’s decision not to repeat this September has prompted Team Taylor to take a step back from planning a homecoming to review their next move.