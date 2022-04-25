‘Off to the Cells’ – Jason Quigley is ready to do some not so serious time

Jason Quigley [19(14)-2(1)] is set to do some jail time having been sentenced to a night in charity prision.

The recent middleweight world title challenger will go from performing between the ropes to spending time behind bars.

The popular Donegal fighter is one of thirteen well-known Donegal faces being locked up in a unique charity fundraiser at the Lifford Old Courthouse.

For the first time in nearly 100 years, prisoners return to the historic Lifford Jail. The new prisoners, of which Quigley is one, have all agreed will brave the conditions within the jail and spend one night in the historic cells.

To be released they must raise funds for their chosen charity.

Quigley called for his nail file equivalent when revealing the news online, asking people to donate to his chosen charity The No Barriers Foundation.

“You might of heard the news, I’m off to the cells for a night – but all for a good cause!

“I am proud to be taking part in the Lifford Old Courthouse charity event this weekend raising money for The No Barriers Foundation. I would greatly appreciate any support on raising money for this great cause!

“The No Barriers Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation based in Letterkenny Co. Donegal. Their aim is to create an inclusive health facility equipped with specialist neurological equipment allowing anyone with a disability to train and improve their current level of physical and mental health by targeting mobility, strength and physical fitness regardless of their current baseline.”

You can donate here: https://www.idonate.ie/JasonQuigley!

The 30-year-old hasn’t been seen in the ring since his December defeat to WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade. The Andy Lee trained middle suffered a broken jaw during his unsuccessful challenge and has spent time recovering.

There has been rumour a Matchroom link up is pending and Quigley versus Anthony Fowler is a fight being whispered about.