‘Nothing like having the Irish in town’ – Hearn reacts to Quigley’s Irish support

You’ll never beat the Irish, certainly not when it comes to supporting their own.

Irish fight fans turned out in force in New Hampshire yesterday to support Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] during the ceremonial weigh-in for his massive world title fight with Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0].

The Donegal fighter received a thunderous ovation when he stepped onto the scales and his support drown out that of the ‘home fighter’s’ come head to head time.

The reception, noise and party atmosphere didn’t quite surprise Eddie Hearn but it’s something he commented on after.

“There is nothing like having the Irish in town, the atmosphere is great. We are going to have a good crowd in there tomorrow night and a lot of them are Irish. It’s going to be lively in there, there is nothing like the traveling Irish support.”

Irish supporters came out in full force for Jason Quigley's weigh-in 🇮🇪#AndradeQuigley pic.twitter.com/z5xYXKXzUr — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 18, 2021

Quigley predicted an Irish take over once the fight was made.

The popular Golden Boy fighter has always been confident the Irish on the East Coast would come out in force and many would make the trip from home to Manchester, New Hampshire.

“I honestly believe the Irish fans will outweigh his fans come fight night 100 percent,” Quigley said previously.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. Thank God the restrictions were lifted as all of Donegal had their flights booked and I’m sure half the country as well. Restrictions are lifted, the Irish are going to be there, anybody I’m talking to over there as well, they’re saying there are buses coming up from New York, Boston, I’m looking forward to getting into that atmosphere.”