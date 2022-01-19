Not Worried – Eddie Hearn suggests Katie Taylor beats Shakur Stevenson and Co

Eddie Hearn isn’t worried about any other fight or fighters stealing Katie Taylor’s thunder this April.

The Matchroom boss is confident, that when it comes to numbers and fan interest, Katie Taylor will beat the likes of Shakur Stevenson this spring.

Reports suggest Top Rank are close to confirming a super featherweight unification bout between unbeaten champions and big names Stevenson and Oscar Valdez for Las Vegas and April 30.

That’s the same date Hearn wants to promote ‘the biggest female fight in the history of boxing’ in Madison Square Garden but he has no concerns about a clash. The Essex promoter is adamant Taylor versus Amanda Serrano is much bigger than any fight being discussed for late April. In fact, it’s a fight he believes it’s a meeting that will send ‘shockwaves around the world’.

“When you’ve got a fight as big as Taylor and Serrano, and you’ve got myself and Jake Paul, I don’t worry too much about other fights. Valdez vs. Stevenson is a tremendous fight, it’s not gonna cause the same kind of noise as Taylor vs. Serrano with me and Jake Paul. When you see the noise around Madison Square Garden around a legacy-defining fight, not just for women’s boxing, but for boxing, I’m fine,” Hearn told The DAZN Boxing Show.

Although not worried Hearn does suggest common sense dictates they should discuss avoiding a main event clash for TV purposes.

“You can’t try to work around other fights because next week there’s another fight. What you can do is get smart, and ask Top Rank ‘What time are you going? You go 10pm, we go 11pm.’ We’re not moving for a potential fight that might happen. Is Stevenson vs. Valdez bigger than Taylor vs. Serrano? No, not in my opinion. This is going to be a showstopper. This is going to create shockwaves around the world,” Hearn said.

