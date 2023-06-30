Not COD’ing – Whittaker Plays Computer Game in Prep for Big Bad Vlad Belujsky

Forget hard sparring Ben Whittaker has been going to war, albeit with a controller rather than gloves, playing Call of Duty in preparation for his fight with Validmir Belujsky this weekend.

The Slovak Rebel takes on Boxxer’s star man on the big Sky Sport broadcast card in Manchester on Saturday – and will be up against according to the Olympic medal winner.

Whittaker says he plans to prove he is a class above by ending the fight extremely early and says the popular computer game Call of Duty will ensure does just that.

The English prospect revealed he has been playing the game with coach Sugar Hill Steward not for fun but as a tool to improve his reflexes.

Speaking at the final press conference ahead of their fight he said: “On Saturday again you’ll see why I’m special. We’ve been working on reaction time – me and Sugar – we’ve been playing a lot of Call of Duty, my fingertips will be ready.

“I’m a man of the Lord. When it comes to me I know they took some time on me – I’ve got the ring walk, the kit, my hair ready, you see the jewels on me too.

“I don’t get paid for overtime, I want to be back in the hotel by the time Savannah is in the ring.”

Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom once again tipped the Olympic silver medallist for poster-boy stardom and thinks there is little hope of the Shaun Kelly-trained fighter upsetting the odds.

“He’s an elite fighter. There was a lot of talk at the start about whether we’d look at super-middleweight or light-heavyweight, since his injury he’s looked every bit light-heavy,” said Shalom.

“We want him to be an absolute superstar.

“He’s a guy who can bring new fans to the boxing, it’s going to be a big journey ahead, a long journey, he’s going to have those big nights to come.”