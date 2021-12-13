‘Not a masterclass’ – Katie Taylor reflects on Sharipova defence

Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] was happy to win ugly to tee up a massive 2022 on Saturday night.

The Irish sporting legend defeated mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova [14(8)-2(0)] potentially setting up a ‘greatest female fight of all time’ clash with Amanda Serrano in New York next April at the M&S Arena.

Although the champ won wide on the cards and showed flashes of her unique ability she didn’t consult peak form over the 10 rounds.

The trailblazing star admitted herself, her twentieth pro display wasn’t a ‘master class by any means’ but suggests with so much at stake victory, regardless of how it was achieved, was the most important thing.

“Today was not a master class by any means. But a win is a win; these opponents can be nearly banana skin type of opponents as well,” Taylor told the press after the win.

“The most important thing in these type of fights is just getting the win and I knew this was going to set up a huge year for me next year. Mandatory challenges are always tricky opponents.”

The Bray fighter was a massive favourite going into the fight with the Kazakh but did warn during fight week her opponent had a lot more talent than she was given credit for. The Brain Peter’s managed fighter claims that talent aligned with the challenger’s desire to hold during the bout played a part in it not being a vintage jaw-dropping display.

“It’s was an ok performance. It wasn’t like a said a masterful class. She was an awful opponent. She was holding a lot inside as well and it was harder to your shots off inside. I thought it was a convincing win so I wouldn’t say that we are considering a rematch,” she adds when asked about a repeat.

“But she is a great fighter and I had a lot of respect for her coming into this fight as well. But I knew this fight – all I needed to go was to get the win and I’m looking at bigger names next year.”

The two-weight champion seemed bemused to be asked about motivation in the build-up to the fight, not only because she remains hungry despite historic success spread over 20 years but because she felt it somewhat belittled the challenge she felt she faced.

With that in mind, the fact she didn’t reach her usual high standards in terms of performance levels wasn’t due to complacency or a lack of desire.

However, Taylor did admit there was an element of pressure with a massive, even historic Maddison Square Garden fight with Serrano on the line.

“I feel more pressure ahead of fights like these mandatory challenge because like I said before they can be nearly like banana skin type opponents. I knew I had to get through Sharipova. The whole fight week talking about Amanda Serrano whereas I had to fight tonight. For the last few months all I heard was the fight with Amanda Serrano. These are the fights I live for really.

“At one of the media calls I was asked about the trilogy Well, we haven’t had even one fight!”

Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova, WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles, Liverpool 11 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn has no concerns about the performance and assured the best of Taylor will be on display against the New York fighter.

“It was a bizarre week to be honest with you. Obviously we keep that away from Katie but it was quite, not for me but the team making sure that Sharipova was happy,” he said.

“Sometimes there is a lot of nerves and stuff like that. Great fighters when you keep them at a certain level it is difficult to stay motivated and you can make a mistake. So Katie has had to go through Han and Sharipova in 12 weeks; two fights. I know she is always motivated and stuff like that but the reality is there is a difference between preparing for an Amanda Serrano and preparing for Han and Sharapova.

“She won virtually every round of the fight against a tough, rugged challenger and I know you are going to see the very best of Katie when she knows and has to rise to the challenge of a Serrano. I’m just happy because we have seen so many fights recently fall apart because people get beat when they switch off and don’t focus and that is not in Katie’s vocabulary.”

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom