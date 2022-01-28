Not a King yet – Kurt Walker willing to take the hard road in pro journey

Kurt Walker will have to be crowned champion before he calls himself ‘King’.

The now former amateur standout has been handed a high-profile debut date and will trade leather for the first time as a pro on Top Rank’s Sky Sports and ESPN-broadcast, February 26th card.

With the date set and the debut looming, the Olympian is set to face dilemmas he never had to experience in his vest-wearing career.

Far from the most important things he will do over the coming weeks but his fight gear will have to be designed, ring walk music selected and a ring moniker picked.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the Belfast talent revealed a laid-back approach to the things a lot of fighters get really excited about. However, there is a nickname that stands out, Walker wouldn’t be adverse to ‘King Kurt’, but knows it’s a title that has to be earned.

“That stuff doesn’t bother me at all,” the fighter who some see as next in line for the Irish main man throne tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ll pick my song the week of and I’ve no nickname yet. I get called ‘King Kurt’ as a laugh but I’ll have to win something before I call myself that”

The Conlan Boxing-managed, Adam Booth-trained fighter’s excitement is reserved for more important things than short colour or how he will be introduced.

Walker has been handed a massive debut platform and will introduce himself to pro fight fans on the undercard of a huge tv broadcast Undisputed fight – and he couldn’t be happier.

“I’m buzzing with it,” he adds.

“I couldn’t ask for a better debut, it’s a big card filled with Irish fighters and I’m looking forward to a great night.”

The Top Rank-promoted starlet is joined on the card by promotional stable mates Kieran Molloy and Paddy Donovan as well as Eric Donovan.

The fact Bob Arum has gone big in terms of having his Irish fighters populating the bill bodes well for the future, it suggests the trio will be regulars on the American- based promotional powerhouse’s UK cards.

Walker believes that is the case and is confident he will be built into a big star.

“I definitely think they will,” he responds when asked if he thinks Top Rank will use him for the UK shows.

“Top Rank are known for turning boxers into superstars and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.”

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for the 26-year-old but he has no real issue with who he fights, although he would like to start over six.

“I’m not bothered,” he says regarding opponent. “I was never in the WSB [World Series of Boxing] or anything, so I’ve never fought over three rounds and I wouldn’t mind getting the six rounds under my belt. It’s all about learning at this stage, but still, if the opportunity arises I’ll take him out early,” he adds before telling fight fans what to expect come February 26 and his fight on the undercard of Josh Taylor versus Jack Catterall.

“Great movement fast hands and exciting fights.”