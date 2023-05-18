‘Nonsense’ – Katie Taylor Dismisses Team Cameron’s favourable Judging Claims

Katie Taylor has labeled suggestions she has been favoured by judges in previous fights as ‘nonsense’.

On more than one occasion during the build-up to their massive battle of the undisputed fighters, Taylor’s opponent, Chantelle Cameron suggested the Irish sporting sensation has benefited from favourable scoring in previous fights.

The Jamie Moore-trained fighter made particular reference to two Delfine Persoon barnstormers and the Fight of the Year with Amanda Serrano.

It’s a sentiment Moore echoed, as the away team make moves to put pressure on the scoring judges for the Matchroom main event.

“What can I say about that?,” said Taylor in Dublin on Thursday.

“Who cares really? Every fight was well won and well deserved.”

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world predicts that this weekend’s DAZN broadcast fight could compare in terms of action and excitement to those fights the English fighter is questioning.

“This fight, regardless of where it is, has all the makings of another epic fight. Stylistically I think it’s going to be fantastic and another very, very exciting fight but it’s amazing,” she adds before stating the occasion or atmosphere won’t really play a part at the famously atmospheric Dublin Docklands venue.

“When you’re in there all the crowd, all the noise (doesn’t affect you). The only voice you focus in on is your coach’s. Even at Madison Square Garden, I didn’t focus on the noise or the crowd around me, you’re just focused on one voice, your coach.”