Nomadic Danny Keating looking to work from home after Celtic Clash 11

Danny Keating [3(3)-0] is ready to end a prolonged ring sabatical and start the next level of his apprenticeship this coming Saturday.

The Cork fighter trades leather for the first time in two years on Celtic Clash 11 in Alicante in what also represents his first fight outside Australia.

Despite the new chapter feel and the fact his career has all but been on hold for a period, Keating is in no major rush moving forward.

The Rebel county fighter is happy to take a patient approach to the next stage of his career aware there is some learning still to be done.

Keating hopes to get busy starting with Saturday and is confident DDP Sports will get him progressive fights moving forward.

“DDP have a plan to keep me active and make sure sure that I learn my apprenticeship as a pro and progress every fight,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

It seems the learning starts as soon as Saturday. Keating, who Paul Keegan of DDP believes is Cork’s next big star, claims his yet to be officially confirmed opponent is one who should gaurantee him rounds.

“I’m fighting a tough guy with lots of experience. He’s fought a lot of top Irish guys in the past. He’s big and hopefully I get four good rounds banked after fighting him.”

The latest Leeside addition to the pro ranks has moved back to Cork via Las Vegas, where he trained under Wayne McCullough, and despite fighting in Spain this weekend is hoping to build from home.

Keating wants to fight on Irish on shows and forge a name for himself on the domestic pro circuit.

“It’s great to be home after been away for almost 6 years. I plan on building a fan base here in Ireland again. The Irish fans haven’t got to see me as a pro so I’m very excited to fight for them.”

Since returning home Keating has linked up with veteran coach Tony Davitt and believes the move has set him up nicely for Saturday’s return.

“I’ve linked up with Tony Davitt since coming home. I had great camp training with him up in Dublin. I believe I was learning every day.”

Speaking on Keating, Paul Keegan of DDP Sports said that “I believe Danny Keating is the next big star out of Cork, not just the next big boxing star but the next big sporting name. He will represent Cork and Ireland on the international stage. I can genuinely see big nights with Danny in the future.”