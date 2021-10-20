‘Nobody wants to be involved with me’ – Stephen Webb Reveals Trainer Issues

Stephen Webb [1-1(1)] says he is paying the price for continually letting trainers down over the years.

The St James lightweight is keen to fight and has agreed to some domestic meetings in recent months but can’t find a trainer. The mere mention of his name makes them run away, he claims.

It appears no coach is willing to work with the Belfast man and he has been over a year without a gym or a trainer.

Indeed, says his coach issues prevented him from fighting Jake Hanney on Celtic Clash 12 and other Boxing Ireland cards.

“I’ve had a chat with my management team on many occasions and I always said I wanted to get back in the ring but haven’t had a trainer in a year now,” Webb told Irish-boxing.com.

“I could have been out on any show my management have been involved in this year. I could have been out on Celtic clash 13 in November but I’ll just have to wait for the next show after Christmas if I can find a trainer.

“Me not having a trainer was probably the main reason the Hanney fight didn’t happen, for that reason myself, Leonard [Gunning] and Dennis [Morrison] didn’t even talk numbers or anything. It was still a bit away from being made although we both accepted that we would fight.”

It’s a difficult scenario for Webb but he admits he only has himself to blame. The southpaw reveals he has lacked dedication previously and never stayed in a gym for longer than three weeks at a time.

“Nobody wants to be involved with me by the looks of things,” he adds with commendable honesty.

“Obviously my lack of dedication over the years, people seem to hear my name and want to run away from me. To be honest I’ve never really stayed in the gym with a trainer for longer than three weeks since my fights with [Martin] Quinn and Francy [Luzoho] were cancelled. I’ve definitely just let them down, I haven’t been the “professional fighter” that I need to be.”

I’m looking a new trainer to help me get ready and back into the ring.. I’ve been offered a fight date and now I just need to someone to train me.. dm me if you’ll have me🤞🏻🤞🏻 @LoveIrishBoxing — Stephen Webb (@webber9519) October 11, 2021

Webb, who is always linked to domestic bouts but has only fought twice since turning over in 2018 and hasn’t been seen in the ring since a 2019 reverse to Joe Fitzpatrick, claims things have changed.

Fatherhood has given him a new perspective and inspired him to be dedicated. He is now asking for a second chance.

“I’ve a complete different outlook on life. I had my daughter Myla 8 weeks ago, I want to fight for her and give her something to look back on when she’s older.

“I want to give the next six or seven years to boxing and live the life of a professional fighter, being in camp basically all year round and being as active as I can. Everyone deserves a second chance in life and I’m hoping I can get my chance and prove people wrong.”