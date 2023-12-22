No way Jose – Crocker plans to punish ‘dangerous’ Felix for making him miss Christmas

The Croc says he will sink sharp teeth into Mexican meat on the first card of 2024.

Big-punching Belfast welterweight, Lewis Crocker will look to make it two big wins in two months when he takes on Mexican danger-man Jose Felix at the Newforge Sports Complex on Saturday, January 27, live worldwide on DAZN.

Fresh from his shutout points win over Tyrone McKenna in the ‘Battle of Belfast’, the 26-year-old Crocker is out to make a statement against the man who handed Naas lightweight hope Gary Cully his first loss in the professional ranks earlier this year.

Preparation for Josesito, 31, involves a Christmas training camp, meaning the big-hitting Billy Nelson-trained welter misses Christmas, something he says he’ll make the Mexican pay for.

“I’m delighted to be back out so soon,” said Crocker. “December 2nd was my coming out party and a real special night for me, it showed I belong in big nights here in Belfast. Now it’s about building on the back of that.

“Thanks to Matchroom and my manager Jamie Conlan for working on this and getting me back so quick. Jose Felix showed how dangerous he is last time out in Dublin so I know how tough this can be.

“I’m missing out on Christmas dinner this year but on January 27th ‘The Croc’ will feast on Mexican meat!”

‘The Croc’, who picked up four wins from four fights in 2023, is unbeaten since making his professional debut at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall back in 2017 – and the much fancied ‘star in the making’ is hoping for an active 2024 as he looks to build towards further title opportunities in the competitive 147lbs division.

Belfast, UK – December 2: Tyrone McKenna v Lewis Crocker, WBA Continental Europe Welterweight Title 2 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Sinaloa’s Felix (40-6-1, 31 KOs) is well-known amongst Irish fight fans following his stunning upset win over Cully on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s first meeting with Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin back in May – and the 31-year-old nicknamed ‘Josesito’ is looking to make it two wins in a row against Irish opposition. He also shared the ring with Crocker’s last foe, McKenna, going to war with the entertainer at the Feile in 2021.