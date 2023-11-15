No Silver Lining for Evelyn Igharo – medal in jepordary?

It could be a case of no silver lining for Evelyn Igharo.

The Irish light middleweight effectively became a two-time European medallist in Budva today – but won’t fight for silver and fears are growing her medal may be taken off her.

14-time Irish champion, Igharo had too much by way of skill for Yaren Dueztas and beat the Turk by a unanimous 5-0 decision in today’s quarter-final.

The win should make the Clann Naofa BC light middleweight, who only came back from a break from boxing for the U-22 championships, a two-time European medal winner, adding U22 bronze to the Youth silver she won in 2018.

However, there are concerns she may have the medal taken off her.

One of two Clann Naofa BC boxers in the tournament, Igharo has drawn Russia in the semi-final, meaning she has to withdraw and won’t box for silver.

Unconfirmed talk that due to a ‘political withdrawal’ the 20-year-old will not be awarded a medal by IBA/EUBC

Igharo becomes the third Irish fighter to withdraw, as she like Kian Hedderman and Gavin Rafferty follow the IABA’s enforcement of an instruction handed down by the Irish government and Sport Ireland. That instruction says boxers must withdraw if they are drawn vs Russia or Belarus.

It would prove extremely harsh on Ireland’s first medal-winner of this tournament. She may pull out via ‘injury’ to save her medal, while the IBA may elect against punishing the fighter even if they disagree with the IABA’s stance.

#TeamIreland's 70kg Evelyn Igharo has claimed at least a 🥉at the European U22 Championship, following a 5-0 quarter final win over 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/tVMqVeBy9Q — IABA (@IABABOXING) November 15, 2023

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC

50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC

57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC

75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC

48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC

60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford

67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands

86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC

Support Staff:

Team Manager, Sean Crowley

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

R&J: Stephen Kelly