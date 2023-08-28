No Show Like a Joe Show – Ward predicts Stadium atmosphere will rival famous Egan fights

Joe Ward wants to prove there is no show like a Joe Show when he fights in Ireland for the first time on September 23.

The West Meath man plans to have the National Stadium rocking the same way it did when fought Kenneth Egan in two of the most eagerly anticipated clashes in Irish amateur boxing history.

Ward took the torch from the Olympic medal winner at that time and blazed a trail with the vest for a decade, winning three World and three European championship medals before turning over in 2019.

The Moate BC graduate hasn’t lit the pro ranks on fire just yet, fighting abroad and struggling to get any real momentum.

However, he returns home on the Paddy Donovan-topped Elite Sheer card set for the South Circular Road and is predicting a return of a Stadium big night.

“When I burst onto the scene, in 2011 and 2012, the National Stadium was absolutely rocking and there was that rivalry there between myself and Kenny Egan at the time,” said Ward when speaking to the Westmeath Independent.

“I’m looking forward to bringing that kind of atmosphere back to the stadium. I’m planning to put on a really good performance and showcase what I can do.

“It will be a night where the real boxing fans, and the people who have been following me through the years, can come along and enjoy a great night of boxing, which is what the National Stadium is all about.”

The Lou DiBella mentored light heavy is hoping for a test at a venue he wowed at since childhood asking for “a stepping stone” towards a bigger fight in November.