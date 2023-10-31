No Rush But Already Ready – Dee Walsh backs Colm Murphy British Title Plan

Colm Murphy is ready for a British title assault says coach Dee Walsh.



Murphy has established himself as the best in Ireland at super featherweight with an Irish title victory this year and the discussion has since shifted the way of the British 130lbs scene and the Lonsdale belt.



‘Posh Boy’ has declared his British title intentions, manager Mark Dunlop says they are ready to explore pathways to that title, and Walsh has given the plan his blessing.



Although he won’t be putting pressure on Dunlop to get champion Liam Dillon next.



“I would love Colm to go for the British route, but that’s a job that I’ll leave for his manager. Colm is still very young so there’s no rush with him.”



The BUI Celtic and Irish title winner pushed his slate to 9-0 thanks to victory over Joshua Ocampo in Belfast just over two weeks ago. Before the win, the 23-year-old prospect discussed his surprise at securing domestic dominance so early and admitted he really had to work on his self-belief.



Walsh notes confidence is not as easy to coach as a combination, but points out he doesn’t have to worry too much about Murphy in that regard.



The former Irish champion says ‘Murph’ gets rid of doubts in a very healthy way.



“Confidence is possibly the hardest thing to work on with a fighter. When it comes to Murph, he pushes himself to the limit every fight and he’s improving by doing, so it’s something I’m not worried about with him.”





A coach for the likes of Padraig McCrory and Conor Quinn, Walsh’s confidence must be high. As a professional trainer, he is unbeaten and while he’s aware that streak will one day come to an end, he takes a ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it’ approach to his coaching.



“Although it’s something I’m very proud of it’s something I don’t mention too much,” he says when asked if he can use the run to motivate fighters.



“It proves that I’m doing it right but I’m sure there will be a time that a loss will come and I know I’ll probably take it hard but it’s the game we’re in! In the meantime, I’ll prepare for every fight the way I have been and keep using the formula I have for my fighters.”

