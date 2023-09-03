‘No right to complain’ – Positive Dylan Moran reacts to Marku defeat

Dylan Moran is doing his best to look on the bright side after just his second career defeat in Manchester on Saturday.

‘The Real Deal’ was caught early and stopped by Florian Marku after just 54 seconds of their high-profile encounter on the undercard of Chris Eubanks’ win over Liam Smith.

Considering the spotlight shone on the Sky Sports defeat and the words exchanged in an entertaining build-up, it’s an extra hard defeat to take. However, the ‘Real Deal’ has taken on the chin and tried to take every positive he can from the experience.

Speaking online he said:

“Sat here reflecting on the fight nobody hates losing as much as me but it is what it is these are the cards I’ve been dealt so I’ll deal with them.

“I’m at a point in my life where it isn’t all about me anymore/

“I watched my little brother have the time of his life a priceless experience.

“My mam, dad, family and friends everyone who’s been with me since day one had an amazing few days on the big stage they deserve it more than I do.

“I got beat but if that’s the price to be paid I’m ok with it.

“Very grateful for the sound and solid people I have around me.

“There’s a handful of good people in this world and I’m lucky enough to know a few.

“All in all I lived a dream this week I’m at home I’m full health few quid in the bank I’ve no right to complain.

“I’ll enjoy a little break from training then get back in the gym and you know the rest.”

How Moran plans to bounce back remains to be seen. He is still a massively popular figure in Waterford and a ticket seller in his home county. Some Ring King fight nights would not be out of the question and he may look to live out an Irish title dream before looking abroad again. He is at a weight that lends itself to some massive all Irish fights.