No Rest for Wicked Puncher Aaron McKenna

Aaron McKenna [15(8)-0] is back in the gym and ready to go again.

The Monaghan middleweight made a successful Sky Sports debut in SkyDome Coventry on Saturday night beating Argentine David Benitez via seventh-round stoppage.

For McKenna, it was his first fight since his WBC Youth title win over Carlos Gallego last December and he celebrated becoming the first man to stop Benitez with a pizza.

There was no night out and no prolonged rest for the wicked puncher. McKenna was back in the gym Monday and claims he is ready to answer any fight call.

“I’ll be back out whenever I get the opportunity,” he told Boxing Social.

“I’ll go straight back to the gym and stay ready. I’ll probably have a pizza to celebrate tonight and then go back to training Monday.”

One of Ireland’s most exciting talents, Aaron McKenna, racks up another victory in Britain! 👏 @boxxer pic.twitter.com/aBnZ4qiN89 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 25, 2022

Reflecting on his win on the Boxxer show he said he was happy he achieved what he set out before the fight. The Smithborough fighter wanted to become the first man to stop Benitez, and he did.

“He was a tricky guy, he knew what he was doing when trying to survive. It’s good experience and I’m just happy to get the stoppage. Going into this fight that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to be the first one to stop him.

“From the first round on I knew he was tiring and as the fight progressed I was getting better. I knew the stoppage would come sooner rather than later and thankfully in the seventh, I got him.”