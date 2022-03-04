No Rest for the Ambitious – Kieran Molloy Goes Straight Back into Camp

It’s a case of job done and on to the next for Kieran Molloy [1(1)-0].

The Galway fighter registered a successful career debut win on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s controversial win over Jack Catterall.

The Conlan boxing starlet stopped Damian Esquisabel [4(0)-8(4)] early in the second round to get off to the perfect start – but hasn’t taken time off to bask in the win.

Molloy was back Loughborough University working with Angel Fernandez as soon as Monday, straight back into camp hoping a second fight date is confirmed soon.

“I’m back in the gym today,” Molloy told Irish-boxing.com earlier this week. “Hopefully, I’ll have fight news soon. I want to be active and hopefully, I’ll have six fights this year. I didn’t go home I’ll get home for a couple of days over the weekend but then right back into camp.”

🔊 Listen to the leather! 🤜💥



The future looks bright for @Kieranmolloy8 after a debut win ☘️

The three time National Elite Champion looked instantly at home in the pro ring on Saturday with a pro style and an aggressive manner.

“I felt very comfortable in there. I have a very pro style, all my sparring partners say the same thing, I sit down on my punches, I’m not up on my toes or pulling out too high after attacks,” he explains before suggesting there is still room for improvement.

“I’m adjusting as a pro nicely. I always had a bit of a pro style but I think within the next three of four fights your going to see the best version of me. It’s baby steps for now but I’m learning every day and I feel like im improving.”

When breaking down the win he revealed he was content with his performance and the stoppage.

“I’m happy with the performance. I started off aggressive, let my combinations go to head and body and tried not to rush things too much. In the second round I tried picking my punches a bit better because he had tightened up his guard and was in survival mode. I had to look for opportunities around the side of the head and in around the back of the elbow. The ref jumped in, he said he took too many heavy blows. It was good to get the TKO.”

Not quite as raucous as when the main event took place but there was a good atmosphere and notable noise when the Top Rank fighter was in the ring.

He revealed that was down to the 200 followers he brought over with him and expressed gratituude for the support that has been shown so early in his career.

“It was a great experience, I brought over 200 people, so it was great to have their support. The ring walk was amazing and the atmosphere was class in a big arena. I wasn’t used to that and I enjoyed every second of it.

“The support back home has been brilliant. A lot of people came over with me and everyone tuned in back home. I’m very grateful to have that support and support from people who want me to go as far as I can.”