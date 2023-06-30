No PRO-blem – Kellie Harrington wins battle of the Olympic Champions to reach European Games Final

It was a case of no PRO-blem for Kellie Harrington as she secured European Games silver [at least] in Poland today.

With a ticket to Paris 2024 already secured courtesy of her quarter-final victory over Agnes Alexiusson in the Nowy Targ Arena on Wednesday the Dubliner was on a medal upgrade mission on semi-finals day.

She managed to exchange bronze for silver by winning a battle of the Olympic champion to progress to the final.

The reigning Olympic lightweight champ beat the 2016 gold medal winner Estelle Mossley to improve her podium standing.

Harrington had too much by way of skill for a pro fighter with 11-1 professional record and came away with a unanimous decision victory over the French fighter, who will be the home lightweight at the Paris 2024 Games.

@Kelly64kg with a world-class performance against a world-class opponent in Estelle Mossley (FRA). Harrington boxed superb and gave Mossley absolutely nothing. A brilliant display of boxing skill👏🏼🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/kSdvVsbxYu — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@ericdonovanbox) June 30, 2023

Harrington found her range first and it was her backhand that stood out in a somewhat tentative first half of the first round. The pace and volume of work increased over the next 90 seconds and the Dubliner began to land some combinations, although Mosley always looked to answer back when caught.

An intriguing tactical battle broke out in the second, with Harrington stalking her foe looking for openings and the IBO world champion, who is often linked to a pro fight with Katie Taylor, looking to counter in flurries.

The reigning Olympic champion again found a nice distance to work in the first half of the final stanza and began firing impressive straight shots, this time with an exit plan in place. Sensing the fight may be slipping from her Mosley loaded up and pressed forward forcing the St Mary’s boxer to fight, which she did.

Harrington now moves on to the final where she will look to add European Games gold to the Olympic, World and European Championship golds that already decorate her mantle piece.