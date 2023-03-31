No Pressure on Unconcerned Edward Donovan

Edward Donovan [5(1)-0] isn’t concerned with what people think of him at this present moment in time, pointing out they will know just how good he is once he gets a chance to prove it.

‘The Dominator’ is one of two decorated Limerick fighting brothers but doesn’t yet have the profile of his older sibling Paddy Donovan.

‘The Real Deal’ is signed to Top Rank and has Irish boxing royalty in the form of former world champion Andy Lee in his corner, both of which bring an added degree of spotlight to his young career.

The OLOL graduate hasn’t quite had the same fanfare, although people within the game argue that although different in style the 23-year-old has similar levels of talent, not that he cares.

The European underage medal winner says he doesn’t need any praise or adulation, stating he is content knowing how good he is and in the knowledge, he will show the wider public once he gets a big opportunity.

“I know what I’m capable of doing and come the big night I know I’ll prove myself,” Donovan told Irish-boxing.com.

“There is no pressure on me. I don’t care who knows and who doesn’t [how good I am] because once I get a big opportunity I’ll take it. I know once I get a big fight I’ll win it. It’s about getting opportunities and when I get mine I’ll take it.”

Donovan believes he has a mini opportunity to impress this weekend. The Tony Bellew and Jonathan O’Brien mentored light middleweight gets introduced to Irish pro fans for the first time this Saturday night when he returns to the National Stadium, a venue he won 10 Irish titles at, on the Elite Sheer ‘The Return’ card and is eager to stand out.

” I have an opportunity here a chance to stand out and I plan to steal the show,” he adds before pointing out the weekend’s fight doesn’t just represent a return to Ireland but a return to his boxing home.

“I’ve always wanted to fight in Ireland as a pro and it so happens it’s the Stadium, the venue I feel most at home at. We brought a near-sell-out crowd here every time we fought as an amateur, so the crowd is going to be unbelievable.”