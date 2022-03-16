There is no place like home for Danny Keating , he can’t wait to return to Cork on April 2.

The DDP Sports man fights in his home county for the first time when he populates the NowWhere2Hyde ‘The Beginning’ card.

The Tony Davitt trained fighter’s first three fights were in Australia before he fought on a Boxing Ireland shows in Spain and a Conlan Boxing card in Belfast.

He now gets to fight in his home county and predicts an electric atmosphere and a huge crowd.

“It feels great to be fighting back at home in front of my home supporters,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“There’s been a great reaction since the show got first announced, I think the show almost sold out within a week. The fight night will be huge and the crowd is going to be electric.”

The card plays host to Cork light heavyweight Tommy Hyde’s pro debut and it’s hopped the popular prospect will fight regularly at home early in his career.

Keating hopes that is the case, so the local talent can go to work without a major commute. He also believes he will one day become a bill topper in the county.

“There’s great hope they will run more shows down here in Cork as there are plenty of top-quality fighters produced here.

I believe in the future I’ll bring plenty of big fight nights back to Cork,” he adds before promising to put on a show on April 2 regardless of opponent.

“I believe it’s going be a great night of boxing, I’m coming to give everything and put on a show for everyone.I have the best team and management behind me, DDP sports Paul Kegan, My job is to train hard and fight whoever they decide to put in front of me.

My plan for this year is to stay active and keep learning.”