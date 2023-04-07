Headline News Latest News Pro News 

“No Need to Name-Drop” – Paul Ryan will fight ANY Irish light middleweight

Paul Ryan [5(3)-0] hopes to deal with a game opponent in impressive fashion before finding a domestic rival that’s game to fight – so he can add a bit of bling to his fight wardrobe.

Ryan believes the climate is right for regular 154lbs domestic action but first has to deal with a tricky away test this weekend.

The Dubliner takes to the ring on a more than interesting Ring King’s Homecoming undercard at the SETU Arena this Saturday night.

The Pete Taylor-trained fighter looks set for a leap up the ladder having signed to fight Omir Rodriguez [13(6)-5(3)-1], a Panamanian with domestic and continental title experience and a solid record.

At first glance, it appears the kind of opponent upgrade the former underage starlet has been calling for -and the 23-year-old certainly hopes the away fighter’s credentials stand up under closer inspection.

“I’m happy with him he’s got a good record I think he actually won some form of a WBA belt back in Panama,” Ryan tells Irish-boxing.com before stating he hopes Rodriguez is as good as suggested.

“I hope it is a step up. I hope he comes to win because I’ll shine against opponents like that.”

“I always want a KO or stoppage,” he responds when asked about a prediction.

“I won’t go looking for it but I think I’ll find it. I’ve been out of the ring for a while now so I’m coming to do a job on this guy and get the momentum back around me.”

The Steve Collins Jr managed fighter hopes to gain enough momentum to sling him into a title shot.

The BUI Celtic title has become available at 154lbs and is a strap the likes of Brett McGinty and Edward Donovan have been talking about – and sees no reason why it’s a belt that shouldn’t get a lot of wear.

“I’d love to fight for the title. I’ve been calling for it since my second fight. There are a lot of guys at the weight and I know they’re all game so there’s no need to name-drop.”

“With the amount of shows being put on at the minute, from Ring Kings, who are looking to run regular events around the country, to Conlan Boxing and I think, after May 20th, Matchroom will be back frequently, there’s no reason why we all can’t fight each other and get the just rewards on the big platforms.”

