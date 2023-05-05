No Missing a Round – Taylor tells McComb to leave judges in no doubt

Pete Taylor has told Sean McComb he has to win every round BIG in Birmingham on Saturday night.

McComb puts his WBO light welterweight European title on the line against local favourite Kaisee Benjamin on Boxxer’s Sky Sports show – and has to be aware of the potential of a hometown decision according to his coach.

The Leeds born Dublin based trainer believes the Belfast southpaw has to be a clear winner of each stanza. Taylor worries any tight rounds will go the way of the Brummie and thus told McComb to make is dominance obvious.

“It’s going to be tough fighting him in Birmingham,” Taylor told the Irish News.

“Sean’s a stylist, so what he has to do is make sure he’s hitting Kaisee Benjamin, and making sure Benjamin’s not catching him at all.

“You’ve got to make it very obvious, because even if the punches whizz past you, they could give it against you over there. We have to win each round clearly.

“When you’re fighting an English boxer over there, you can’t have any subjective rounds. We’ve got to win the rounds big, otherwise you won’t get the decision.”

Benjamin comes into the fight on the back of a British title defeat to Dalton Smith, but still produced a performance that impressed Taylor, who also coaches Gary Cully and Tyrone McKenna among others.

Still he is confident he has devised a game plan to beat the Brit and assures McComb has the tool set to carry it out.

“Benjamin asked a lot of questions of Dalton Smith,” he adds.

“I think we’ve got the tactics to beat him, I saw how Dalton beat him, it’ll be different because Dalton’s an orthodox boxer. Sean has all the attributes to win.”