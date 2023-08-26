No Mention of Cacace But New Conlan Recruit Dilmaghani Open to All Comers

Anthony Cacace hasn’t been mentioned by Jamie Conlan but remains a fighter the former World title challenger’s newest recruit would be open to sharing the ring with.

Alex Dilmaghani was confirmed as the newest Conlan Boxing signing and became the latest name on the roster of the promotional company run by Jamie and Michael Conlan earlier this month.

The move instantly prompted Cacace vs Dilmanghani talk, with some pointing to the fact both have been linked before, as well as the fact that ‘The Apache’ has a good relationship with the Conlans.

However, the English fighter says the IBO super featherweight world champion’s name has yet to be mentioned by his new bosses. Dilmanghani says he wouldn’t mind if it was, although he points out he’s open to all comers.

“I don’t know if it’s the plan or not,” he tells Irish-boxing.com when asked about Cacace.

“To be honest I don’t care either. I’ll fight everyone they put in front of me. Bring them all, bring them often. I’m sure though a fight with Cacace, especially in Belfast would be great for the fans.”

While Cacace may not have been mentioned a road map has been discussed.

“The plan is just to keep me very active and get big fights which I have every faith they will,” he adds before revealing trust and respect inspired him to team up with Jamie Conlan.

“Why did I choose to go with Conlan Boxing? To be honest, I wouldn’t choose anyone else. Jamie I respect and trust 100%.”

The former European title challenger fights under the Conlan Boxing banner for the first time at the RDS on September 16 and is excited to give Irish fight fans an up close and personal view of his skills.

“Irish fans have always come across to me as some of the most knowledgeable and passionate fans in boxing, it’s going to be a pleasure to fight in front of them. I’m sure they’ll appreciate my style even more live.”