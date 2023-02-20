No Joker -Watch award winning actor Barry Keoghan Spar

It seems one of the hottest properties in Hollywood could prove capable of swapping the silver screen for the golden gloves.

Barry Keoghan shot to fame as Wayne in Season 4 of Love/Hate and has gone on to carve himself a reputation as one of the brightest prospects in film.

The Inner City Dub has featured in Dunkirk, the critically acclaimed The Killing of a Sacred Deer with Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, is the new Joker and his Banshees of Inisherin performance saw him pick up a 2023 British Academy of Film and TV Awards in London last night.

The Dubliner is a self professed boxing nut, who offered to accompany Emmett Brennan on his ring walk if he was handed a debut on the Katie Taylor Amanda Serrano undercard in New York last year, has frequented boxing gyms over the years and got to the stage where he entered Celtic Box Cup.

Registered to the Cashen Vale Boxing Club in Tralee, county Kerry, Keoghan entered at 60kg in the Senior B class, although couldn’t compete in 2017.

Footage of the actor sparring emerged at that time and can be viewed below:

Because it always comes back to boxing:@BarryKeoghan can throw a few digs pic.twitter.com/vfBApyDxuO — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) February 20, 2023