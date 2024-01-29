Feargal McCrory has brought in an interesting sparring partner for the biggest fight of his career.

The Tyrone native is in training for a title bout on the 360 Promotions promoted, Callum Walsh topped, Madison Square Garden hosted, UFC Fight Pass broadcast, March 15 fight night.

The Tyrone native is currently in camp in America training for his big night and had a big-name visitor to the gym last week.

One of the hottest properties in Hollywood, Barry Keoghan came to the gym and didn’t just come to watch.

The actor laced up his gloves, climbed through the ropes and did a few rounds with ‘Fearless’.

And the former Irish super featherweight champion confirmed The Joker is no joke in the ring.

Speaking online the undefeated 31-year-old southpaw said: “@keoghan92 got hands. Two Irish men living the dream!! We had a great chat, and nothing comes easy. Keep up the great work!!”

Keoghan, who shot to fame as Wayne in Season 4 of Love/Hate and has since gone on to carve himself a reputation as one of the brightest prospects in film, has a history in boxing.

The Dubliner is a self professed boxing nut, who offered to accompany Emmett Brennan on his ring walk if he was handed a debut on the Katie Taylor Amanda Serrano undercard in New York last year, has frequented boxing gyms over the years and got to the stage where he entered Celtic Box Cup.

Registered to the Cashen Vale Boxing Club in Tralee, county Kerry, Keoghan entered at 60kg in the Senior B class, although couldn’t compete in 2017.

Footage of the actor sparring emerged at that time and can be viewed below:

Because it always comes back to boxing:@BarryKeoghan can throw a few digs pic.twitter.com/vfBApyDxuO — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) February 20, 2023