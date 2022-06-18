No Golden Gloves Delight for Two Irish Finalists

There was no Madison Square Garden joy for the two Irish fighters that reached Ring Masters finals this week.

Westerners Brian Glynn and Sarah Cunningham navigated their way past the best greater New York had to offer to reach finals night.

However, neither could navigate the final hurdle at their respective weights and had to settle for a second-place finish.

Galway’s Glynn suffered a somewhat controversial defeat at the gloves of Matthew Pagan of the Morris Park BC in the Bronx in the heavyweight open class final..

The 32-year-old, who only took up the sport of boxing in 2018 at the request of Matthew Tinker, won the novice title in 2019 but wasn’t able to add to his ‘Golden Glove’ collection.

Roscommon’s Cunningham suffered a similar fate at the famous venue. The late to the sport battler lost out via a split decision but appeared content to have been afforded the opportunity to trade leather in the Mecca of Boxing.

Speaking after the reverse she commented: “It is what it is and I’m grateful for this moment to shine bright under the stars at Madison Square Garden. With each outcome there is always a lesson learned, I gave it my all tonight and it wasn’t enough in all the judge’s eyes with another split decision loss but that’s okay, overcoming adversity is the greatest victory of all, this is my sport and I can’t wait to get back out there again.”