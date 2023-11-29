No Croke Park Contact – Aviva backup plan?

Croke Park are willing to talk to Matchroom about hosting a Katie Taylor fight.

Post Taylor’s historic and brilliant victory over Chantelle Cameron on Saturday, both promoter Eddie Hearn and the two-weight undisputed world champion called for a summer showdown in GAA Headquarters.

Indeed, Hearn said he would do all he could to deliver the Stadium fight night for the Irish sporting Icon, although he did suggest he would need government help and the GAA to be compassionate with costs.

Hearn and the GAA had a costing fallout when Matchroom tried to bring the trailblazer to Jones Road last year, but stadium director Peter McKenna says the GAA will be open to talking with the Essex fight maker with regard to a May fight night next year.

“Katie Taylor is a fantastic boxer and has done Ireland proud,” McKenna told RTÉ Sport.

“There is a long and wonderful tradition of boxing in north Dublin as exemplified by Kellie Harrington. Croke Park acknowledges these wonderful achievements.

“There has been no contact from Matchroom. If they did contact, Croke Park will deal with them professionally and as with all requests, we will sit down and discuss all the elements involved.

“Croke Park hosts hundred of events every year and like all such events, a process has to be followed. As it stands no contact had been made by Taylor’s representatives.”

Croke Park is option number one and Hearn wants Taylor to be the first bill topper at the famous Stadium since Muhammad Ali, who beat Al Blue Lewis in the North inner City in 1972. However, the boxing rumour mill suggests Matchroom have lined up the Aviva Stadium as a backup and a June date has been discussed.