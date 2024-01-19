‘No Coincidence’ – Promoter suggests there’s a reason Aaron McKenna has to deal with late pull outs

It’s not coincidence muses BOXXER boss Ben Shalom.

The promoter and fight maker says there is more than bad luck or misfortune behind the fact Aaron McKenna has been left without an opponent during fight week once again.

The Monaghan middleweight was due to face Linus Udofia on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ world tile fight with Mikaela Mayer in Liverpool this coming Saturday.

It was an eagerly anticipated trade fight with the potential to both entertain massively and allow the Smithborough native to set the tone for a breakout year.

However, the Luton fighter pulled out of the bout on fight week, citing illness, and not for the first time the 24-year-old has been left scrambling for a late replacement.

McKenna wasn’t shy about pointing out the theme while claiming to fear to fight him was the reason the likes of Shakiel Thompson and Udofia pulled out and why Liam Williams has turned down offers to fight.

Shalom didn’t quite go that far but did admit the unfortunate events may not be coincidental.

The BOXXER founder and CEO said: “This is the second or third time this has happened to him. It might not be a coincidence, he’s a quality fighter, he wants those big fights.”

The Sky Sports alligned fighter assured the Hennessy Promotions man would get out in Liverpool this Saturday and revealed he would do all he can to get him a fight of note in the near future.

He added: “There seems to be a good few options out there, he’ll be on the card, and then hopefully he gets his big fight next, but yeah, gutted for him.”

Speaking in Liverpool today, McKenna said: “It’s very frustrating for me, it’s a regular occurrence for me at this stage. Last year Shakiel Thompson pulled out so close to the fight, he bottled it, and then Liam Williams was offered two fight dates, he went to Mexico instead, and now this one, which is really close to the fight date.”