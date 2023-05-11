Headline News Latest News Pro News 

No Birthday Present for ‘Gifted’ Ryan O’Rourke

Jonny Stapleton ,

‘Gifted’ Ryan O’Rourke [9(2)-0] hasn’t been handed a birthday present opponent this weekend warns Joe DeGuardia.

The Dublin prospect will be hoping to celebrate turning 24 by having his hand raised high up a Star Boxing card in The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island on Saturday night.

However, the Star fighter won’t receive any special birthday treatment, rather he faces a tough test according to both his promoter and his opponent.

O’Rourke squares off with Brooklynite and former amateur of note Dashaun “Too Sweet” Johns – and has been warned extending his unbeaten start won’t prove a piece of birthday cake.

“He is a gifted boxer who continues to grow into his strength,” said promoter DeGuardia.

“This was evidenced in his last bout in November when he devoured Andreas Maier by first round TKO. However, Johns is an accomplished boxer who will try to match O’Rourke’s ability and push him to his limits. While O’Rourke aims to remain undefeated, Johns is focused on adding a quality fighter like O’Rourke to his resume,” he adds before revealing the fight, which is on the same card as Harley Burke’s New York debut, has the potential to be a tactical and explosive.

“They are two fierce and skilled boxers that will put their confidence and abilities to the test come Saturday. It may be an early fiery chess match between O’Rourke and Johns, as both men have shown an ability to switch quickly from tactical to brutal and change the outcome of a fight with just one punch.”

While Johns is not willing to make any bold predictions, he believes he will be competitive in the rescheduled clash with the ‘Silent Assassin’.

“I’m more ready than I was before,” said Johns. “I know this is a step-up fight for him, so he has to bring his best because that’s what I’m bringing. The legacy continues. The headline is ‘unfinished business.'”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sports for a living for over 20 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Team Magnesi promise to deliver Cacace rematch after ‘shameful theft’

irishboxing

VIDEO: Frampton – I’m happy to fight Rigo once I sort Scott Quigg out

Joe O'Neill

Triller killer – Jono Carroll’s massive crossroads clash postponed

Jonny Stapleton