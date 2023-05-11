No Birthday Present for ‘Gifted’ Ryan O’Rourke

‘Gifted’ Ryan O’Rourke [9(2)-0] hasn’t been handed a birthday present opponent this weekend warns Joe DeGuardia.

The Dublin prospect will be hoping to celebrate turning 24 by having his hand raised high up a Star Boxing card in The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island on Saturday night.

However, the Star fighter won’t receive any special birthday treatment, rather he faces a tough test according to both his promoter and his opponent.

O’Rourke squares off with Brooklynite and former amateur of note Dashaun “Too Sweet” Johns – and has been warned extending his unbeaten start won’t prove a piece of birthday cake.

“He is a gifted boxer who continues to grow into his strength,” said promoter DeGuardia.

“This was evidenced in his last bout in November when he devoured Andreas Maier by first round TKO. However, Johns is an accomplished boxer who will try to match O’Rourke’s ability and push him to his limits. While O’Rourke aims to remain undefeated, Johns is focused on adding a quality fighter like O’Rourke to his resume,” he adds before revealing the fight, which is on the same card as Harley Burke’s New York debut, has the potential to be a tactical and explosive.

“They are two fierce and skilled boxers that will put their confidence and abilities to the test come Saturday. It may be an early fiery chess match between O’Rourke and Johns, as both men have shown an ability to switch quickly from tactical to brutal and change the outcome of a fight with just one punch.”

While Johns is not willing to make any bold predictions, he believes he will be competitive in the rescheduled clash with the ‘Silent Assassin’.

“I’m more ready than I was before,” said Johns. “I know this is a step-up fight for him, so he has to bring his best because that’s what I’m bringing. The legacy continues. The headline is ‘unfinished business.'”