No Big win but Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner returns to ‘real’ boxing

Sean Turner restored some pride as he made a return to carded boxing on Friday night.

There was no big win for ‘Big Sexy’ on a REN TV Fight Club super series card at the Ice Palace in Cherepovets but he did manage to go the distance with the fighter who stopped him MMA action in February.

Turner was competitive against Kevin ‘Kingpin’ Johnson in an under-the-radar clash in the East.

The 33-year-old Dubliner, who fought Bare Knuckle in Dubai recently, caused the well-travelled fighter, who once challenged Vitali Klitschko for a world heavyweight title and provided opposition to Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora and Tyson Fury in Belfast among others across a storied career, moments of trouble during the fight.

A points win against the American-born Russian nationalized veteran in Russia was always going to prove hard as was stopping the experienced operator over just four rounds.

Although at times it looked as if Turner was a gear change or a bit more fitness away from doing some real damage.

Defeat in just his second licensed ‘real boxing’ bout since 2018 means Turner has lost three on the bounce.

More Russian opportunities are likely but it remains to be seen where he lies domestically. It’s understood the former Irish amateur International wasn’t granted a BUI license – and defeat to a 44-year-old will probably mean that will remain the case.