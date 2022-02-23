Nicole Clyde sets her sights on International tournaments

Nicole Clyde wants to return to the International stage after claiming Irish title success early this month.

The Ulster Champion put National Elite 50kg final disappointment behind her when by winning the 48kg U22 decider at the National Stadium.

Now having secured National success she has her sights set on testing herself against international opponents.

The 19-year-old World Youths quarter-finalist is hoping to be selected for the March European U22 Championships as well the Commonwealth games at light fly.

“Hopefully the European under 22,” she remarks when asked what’s next by Irish-boxing.com. Hopefully, get picked for them and then hopefully [I get picked for] the Commonwealth games in July.”

Reflecting on her win over Smithfield’s Ciara Walsh she said: “It was definitely hard. The first round was a wee bit shaky but I got into my stride in the 2nd and 3rd round and was happy enough to get the back hands-off and let her eat them. I’ve put in loads of work, training twice a day, big hard sessions and it’s really paid off today.”