Headline News News Pro News 

Niall O’Connor added to Bomb Proof card

Jonny Stapleton ,

It will be a case of bombs away from Niall O’Connor [6-0] as he secured a slot on the Bomb Proof fight night.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter will trade leather for the second time in 2021 on an MHD Card in Belfast in September.

The Ballybrack fighter joins fellow Celtic Warrior Gym fighter and soon-to-be EU super featherweight title challenger Eric Donovan on the card in what is MHD’s first show since the onset of the Pandemic.

Also appearing will be featherweight debutant Colm Murphy and Scottish heavyweight Nick Campbell.

O’Connor ended a two year plus ring sabatical in Belgium in March, when he defeated Angelo Turco over six. The fighter, who made some waves in a busy debut year, now fights closer to home on the MHD show.

It will be the first MHD bill since ‘Summer Brawl’ at the same venue in May 2019, with a card at the Stormont Hotel in March 2021 unable to take place due to COVID restrictions.

‘Bomb Proof’ comes during a busy period for boxing in Belfast, with the Féile Fight Night set for the Falls Park on Friday August 6th and further Autumn bills from Boxing Ireland Promotions and MTK Global being mooted.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

James McGivern planing to produce stellar performance on Jeff Stelling’s platform

Jonny Stapleton

Colin O’Donovan promises to take Stephen McAfee’s soul in rematch

irishboxing

Declan Geraghty promises he is back proper following wild six months

Jonny Stapleton