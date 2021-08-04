Niall O’Connor added to Bomb Proof card

It will be a case of bombs away from Niall O’Connor [6-0] as he secured a slot on the Bomb Proof fight night.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter will trade leather for the second time in 2021 on an MHD Card in Belfast in September.

The Ballybrack fighter joins fellow Celtic Warrior Gym fighter and soon-to-be EU super featherweight title challenger Eric Donovan on the card in what is MHD’s first show since the onset of the Pandemic.

Also appearing will be featherweight debutant Colm Murphy and Scottish heavyweight Nick Campbell.

O’Connor ended a two year plus ring sabatical in Belgium in March, when he defeated Angelo Turco over six. The fighter, who made some waves in a busy debut year, now fights closer to home on the MHD show.

It will be the first MHD bill since ‘Summer Brawl’ at the same venue in May 2019, with a card at the Stormont Hotel in March 2021 unable to take place due to COVID restrictions.

‘Bomb Proof’ comes during a busy period for boxing in Belfast, with the Féile Fight Night set for the Falls Park on Friday August 6th and further Autumn bills from Boxing Ireland Promotions and MTK Global being mooted.