‘Next Up’ – Mandatory Dennis Hogan Next in line for IBO champ Sam Eggington

Sam Eggington [32(18)-7(2)] walked directly into Dennis Hogan’s sights by winning the IBO light middleweight title on Saturday.

The English fighter, who seems to always find a route back to prominence, claimed the strap by defeating Przemyslaw Zysk in Coventry live on Sky Sports.

The Hennessy Sports stable mate of Aaron McKenna, Stevie McKenna and Brett McGinty inherited Hogan [30(7)-4(2)-1] as a mandatory challenger with the win.

‘The Hurricane’ earned a shot at the title by outclassing the gutsy Wade Ryan on the undercard of Nikita Tszyu’s debut win at the Fortitude Valley Music Hall in Brisbane in March.

That victory assured the two-weight world title challenger’s next fight will be for the IBO 154lbs belt, and he had hoped to challenge for it early this summer.

However, speaking recently he revealed his shot had been delayed. The 37-year-old thought he was awaiting the winner of another final eliminator, but it turns out he’s been waiting for the title to find a home. It’s now placed around the waist of the Brit and he has to defend against the Kildare fighter.

Negotiations between the two camps will begin in the coming weeks. Eggington’s title win played out on a Boxxer promoted Sky Sports broadcast card, meaning it’s possible the fight could play out in the UK.