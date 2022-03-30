‘Next face of Irish boxing’ – Francy Luzoho has big 2022 plans

The man behind the ring walk mask, Francy Luzoho [4(2)-1] believes he is ready to become the next face of Irish boxing.

After a positive start to his career defeat to Martin Quinn and the pandemic robbed the Dubliner of any early-career moment and things went stale for while.

The 26-year-old ended a prolonged sabbatical from fight action last summer but remained in a state of limbo, unsure as to what direction his career would take.

However, since signing with Box Smart Elite and fighting under their banner last Sunday, Luzoho believes his career is back on track.

In fact, he believes a clear path to stardom has been laid out and is confident his team can help him become a massive Irish fighting name.

“Career-wise, I’m in a great position now,” he explains when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m surrounded by people that can get me on the big shows, secure me big contracts, and put me in fights that will shoot me to stardom.

“With a new team, a bigger team comes more plans and more organised movements and strategies. The goal is still the same but now the plan for how to achieve it is smarter. The plan for this year is to fight for a title, get a big tv fight and take more steps toward being the next face of Irish boxing.”

‘The Butcher Boy’ was speaking after he defeated Constantin Radoi and got 2022 off to a winning start. The fight was his first in England and the first time he had had the chance to fight in front of his fans since March of 2019. It seems absence made their hearts grow fonder as they turned up in numbers to cheer him on a fourth career win.

“I had people fly from Ireland to watch me fight which is great. What surprised me most was the fan base that’s grown over here [in England]. A lot of people were shocked by the support I had.”

The fight was also Luzoho’s first since becoming a father and he admits he did find it hard being away from his young family throughout camp.

“This camp has been the hardest for me mentally. Being away from my daughter was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life. It’s something that I won’t be repeating, every camp she’s gonna be with me from now on.”