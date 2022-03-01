New venue for the ‘The Beginning’ card confirmed

‘The Beginning’ Card has found a new home.

The April 2 Tommy Hyde topped bill was initially set for the unique surrounds of a big top tent, which was set to be pitched at Glen GAA ground.

However, a change of venue was confirmed over the weekend, show promoter Gary Hyde revealed the card will now play out at The Parochial Hall, Gurranabraher, Cork.

It means there is room for a bigger crowd for a show at Ireland’s first show outside Belfast since the summer of 2019.

The card will be topped by light heavyweight Rebel Tommy Hyde with an intriguing all-Irish clash between Jake Hanney and Niall O’Connor confirmed.

Danny Keating fights at home for the first time while Irish Debut of the Year nominee Dylan Wilson fights in Ireland for the first time.

Kerry favourite Kevin Cronin is also slated to fight as is one-half of the Irish Fight of the Year Jamie Morrissey.