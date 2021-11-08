‘New Signings’ – Conlan Boxing Add Fighters To Their Roster

Conlan Boxing will confirm new signings as early as this week.

Ahead of Friday’s Ulster Hall fight night, brothers Michael and Jamie Conlan officially launched Conlan Boxing and revealed plans to become major managerial and promotional players in Belfast and beyond.

The active world title hopeful and the former world title challenger promised to bring regular fight nights to Belfast, to develop local talent and give back to the boxing mad city.

The new kids on the promotional block have already started to assemble a stable and have new talents signed and more lined up.

Indeed, speaking before last Friday’s Lewis Crocker-topped card, Jamie Conlan told Irish-boxing.com:

“Next week we’ll announce our first signing as a managerial company and will be looking to sign more fighters. I enjoy the management side the promotional side is a bit different, I enjoy certain parts of it, some parts are a bit crazy. We have a deal with ESPN+ and we have several shows in the pipeline starting next year.

“We want to create a hub. We want to make sure big companies and big broadcasters come here. We want to build something here so that they can’t avoid us. I think we got the quantity and the quality.”

Speaking on the potential new signing’s Michael Conlan wasn’t giving much away, just suggesting they are ready to announce names that will excite.

“I can’t reveal too much,” the world title hopeful said. “Very soon, within the next week or so you will see our first signing, we’ve got two lined up so far and I think the Irish boxing public will be really excited about these.”

Speaking on promoting in general the active fighter added: “It’s something that I’m aiming to do and wanted to do for a long time – now we are finally doing it it’s fantastic. Belfast is a boxing city, I think it’s probably the boxing capital of the world. When you see the fans and how they react it’s unbelievable.”

Neither Conlan would be drawn on who their first signings would be and wouldn’t offer up any specifics.

Olympian Kurt Walker has been training alongside Michael Conlan and is widely tipped to turn over. The rumour has him as a Conlan Boxing cert.

Kieran Molloy has also been seen in Camp Conlan, was ringside at the Féile, and is said to be disgruntled with all things amateur following the World Championships debacle, prompting some to assume he could be in the frame.