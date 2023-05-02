New Pro Alert – Kerr joins the paid ranks

Connor Kerr is the newest addition to the Irish pro ranks.

The former Monkstown amateur has ditched the vest and will embark on a pro career from here on out.

Kerr has signed terms with Ian Gaughran and joins the likes of Graham McCormack, Jamie Morrissey, Jason Harty, Dominic Donegan and Dave Ryan on the IGB Books.

He has also made managerial stablemate James Freeman a gym mate as he’s been working under the tutelage of old amateur clubmate Daniel Anderson.

Kerr will be a fighter known to amateur followers, he won an Ulster Intermediate title in the crest of Glengormley and was a regular in the National and Ulster Elites where he shared the ring with the likes of Colm Murphy, JP Hale and Tommy Casey.

Speaking about his move to the pros new manager Gaughran said: “Connor is an extremely exciting addition to the featherweight scene in Ireland, and he won’t be hanging around too long before getting involved with domestic rivals,” Gaughran said.

“He was an excellent amateur and the time was right for him to ditch the vest and turn over. He is reaching his physical peak now and has been working very hard with Dan Anderson.

“Actually, his last amateur fight was a split loss to Jude Gallagher in a contest to decide who would go to the Commomwealth Games.

“As we know, Jude went to those Games and won gold so obviously there is real reason to be very excited for Connor’s future.”