New Look Irish Team Named for Feliks Stamm Tournament

A 16 strong Team Ireland squad to contest XXXVIII Feliks Stamm International Boxing Tournament has been named.

The Elite competition takes place in Pultusk, Poland, from May 21st to 27th, and is named in honour of the founder of the Polish school of boxing. This is the 46th edition of the tournament.

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St. Carthages/DCU
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas
63kg Shauna Browne O’Keefe, Clonmel BC
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda

75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC

81+kg Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC

48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC
60kg Davey Joyce, Holy Family, Drogheda
63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC
75kg Christopher O’Reilly, Holy Family, Drogheda

Head Coach Damian Kennedy

Coach Lynne McEnery

Coach Liam Corr

Coach James Doyle

R&J Seamus Kelly

Physio Rob Tuomey

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sports for a living for over 20 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

