New Look Irish Team Named for Feliks Stamm Tournament
A 16 strong Team Ireland squad to contest XXXVIII Feliks Stamm International Boxing Tournament has been named.
The Elite competition takes place in Pultusk, Poland, from May 21st to 27th, and is named in honour of the founder of the Polish school of boxing. This is the 46th edition of the tournament.
Team Ireland
48kg Nicole Buckley, St. Carthages/DCU
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas
63kg Shauna Browne O’Keefe, Clonmel BC
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
81+kg Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC
48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC
60kg Davey Joyce, Holy Family, Drogheda
63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC
75kg Christopher O’Reilly, Holy Family, Drogheda
Head Coach Damian Kennedy
Coach Lynne McEnery
Coach Liam Corr
Coach James Doyle
R&J Seamus Kelly
Physio Rob Tuomey