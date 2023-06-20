New King in Town – Promoter Points to Walsh’s Superstar Start

360 Promotions are keen to make favourable Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis comparisons when it comes Callum Walsh.

The Tom Loeffler-led promotional outfit hasn’t been shy about letting people know how good they believe the LA-based Cork light middleweight is.

To hammer home their point they shared an eye-browsing stat that see him come out well when compared to two of the biggest names in the sport.

360 shared an image that contrasted Walsh’s pro start with that of superstars Garcia and Davies. It shows the Freddie Roach trained 22-year-old’s opponents in his first seven fights have more wins between them than the opponents of the Americans combined over the same time frame.

The Cobh native first seven opponents share 92 wins, a stat made all the more impressive when you compare it to Davis and Garcia, who recently shared the ring for mega money.

Multiple weight world champion ‘Tank’s’ first seven foes had just ten wins between them, while Golden Boy’s golden boy Garcia’s had 13.

Granted it’s not so much about how you start and more about how you finish, and even Walsh admits he still has some work to do before he proves himself a world-class operator.

However, his start has been beyond impressive. Not only is he topping UFC Fight Pass bills and being regularly praised by the likes of Roach and Dana White, he has also progressed to 10 rounders and accounted for the likes of Wesley Tucker and Carson Jones before he has reached double figures in terms of fights.