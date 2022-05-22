New Kid on the Block Dylan Eagleson Ready Ahead of his Time

Dylan Eagleson is ready to soar and announce himself on the International stage a little earlier than expected.

The teen talent makes his major senior International tournament debut this week at the European Championship in Aremina and is determined to make his mark.

The St Pauls featherweight was always an underage talent to watch out for but has raised his hand for International senior selection with a positive start to the 2022.

After winning the National Under-22 honours the 19-year-old won bronze at the European U22 championships and has since found himself in the senior European squad as well as the Commonwealth Games select.

It has come earlier than expected for a delighted Eagleson but it’s a chance to impress he is determined to make the most of – and a level he assures he is ready for.

“I didn’t expect for everything to happen so fast but I know I’m more than capable of competing at this level,” Eagleson told Irish-boxing.com.

The Belfast fighter was keen to point out he hasn’t traveled to Yerevan for the experience. He wants his European debut to be a memorable one.

“I’m proper buzzing to get in and try to put my name out there. I’m here to bring back a gold medal,” he adds before revealing he has already benefited from his time in the High Performance.

“Training in the high performance has brought me on a lot sparring the best in Ireland and taking everything of the coaches I can.”

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy