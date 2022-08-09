New fight date for unfortunate Kevin Cronin

Kevin Cronin [4(2)-0] will look to start putting a year of disappointments behind him when he finally returns to the ring next month.

The Tralee native saw a number of fights fall through at the last minute in the second half of last year, the trend continued into the first six months of this year and had his progress delayed to some degree as a result.

His last disappointment came when a proposed July 15 show was cancelled.

The 26-year-old was due to return to work at Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, UK on the undercard of the English Light-Heavyweight title fight between Joel McIntyre and Chad Sugden – but the bout was pulled with the date fast approaching.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ is now penciled in for a Gary Booth and Manchester 31 Promotions card and will trade leather at the AJ Bell stadium in Manchester on what looks like it will be a busy September 24 for Irish boxing.

The fight against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent is likely to be over six rounds.

The fight will be the Munster man’s first since teaming up with UK based management company CM Sports Agency.