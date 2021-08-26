New debut date for Callum Walsh on big platform

Callum Walsh has secured a new debut date and will finally box professionally next month.

The Cork light middleweight has relocated to Los Angeles and linked up with the legendary Freddie Roach, under whom he will start his career on Thursday September 16th.

Walsh had been due to make his pro debut earlier this month but was held up by red tape. All issues have now been sorted and the 20-year-old will end up making his paid bow on a far bigger card than the hotel show which was initially planned.

It has been confirmed that the 2017 European Junior (U16) champion will feature on a Tom Loeffler and Roy Jones Jr card that will be streamed live on the UFC Fight Pass platform.

The show takes place at the swanky Quiet Cannon Country Club in Montebello, California, and features contenders Ali Akhmedov and Serhii Bohachuk in the headline bouts.

Walsh will face Louisiana veteran Donnis Reed [3(2)-9(6)-1] in three week’s time. The awkward 36-year-old has fought plenty of prospects in recent years but should hold no fear for the young Cobh puncher.

The rebel youngster finished runner-up at the 2020 Elite Seniors and moved over to California, where his father lives, at the start of the year to train for the 2021 Elites. This tournament was delayed (and will actually begin the night after Walsh’s debut) but the Irishman caught the eyes of plenty of big players in U.S. West Coast boxing.

Ending up in the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, Walsh has had plenty of top sparring, perhaps most notably being chief partner to Gabe Rosado ahead of the Philly veteran’s sensational shock win over Bektemir Melikuziev.