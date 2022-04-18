New Date for busy teen Liam Walsh

Liam Walsh [3-0] will continue his early run activity in England next month.

The Tony Davitt mentored teen fights for the second time in 2022 ‘The Midland’s Pride’ card set for Leicester’s Morningside Arena and May 28th.

Ireland’s second youngest pro faces a yet to be confirmed opponent in what is also his second fight since signing with Carl Greaves.

The 19-year-old Kerry native is fast becoming one of Ireland’s busiest operators. The well supported ‘Kingdom Kid’ successfully navigated a tough debut when he defeated Kristaps Zulgis in Belfast in October, then beat Seamus Devlin in Newyark in November and started 2022 with a March win over Genadij Krajevskij.

He is out again as early as next month and if he remains this active he could be in with a shout of becoming a 10-0 teen.

Speaking recently on his link up with English fight-maker Greaves, Walsh noted how “with a three year managerial contract, it will be a great platform to develop as a young professional boxer.”

“It is a chance to fight more frequently, with good exposure on some strong UK and also Irish shows. His knowledge, experience, and personality will be extremely valuable.”