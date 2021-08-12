New Date – Cathy McAleer Avoid Cancelation Heartbreak

Cathy McAleer [4(1)-1(0)] avoided last-minute cancelation heartbreak after being handed a fresh fight date today.

The Belfast fighter was set to put her first career defeat behind her this weekend.

The entertaining battler has secured an out-of-the-blue date and was set to trade leather in Malta on Friday, August 13.

The Kellie Maloney managed fighter was penciled in to take on Eva Hrkotova [0-6] over six on a Fight Zone broadcast card.

However, what was to be McAleer’s first fight since she lost to Gabriella Mezei in Sheffield back in December of 2020 was cancelled.

It meant back-to-back disappointments for the eager to get busy fighter after a fight on the stacked Celtic Clash 11 card in Alicante was cancelled a day before McAleer was dues to fight. The opponent pulled out at such short notice a replacement couldn’t be found.

It must have prompted a frustrating period for the former kickboxing and karate standout but her team came to the rescue securing a September date.

McAleer will now appear on the September 11 Back with a Bang Priority Promotions card in Toleworth.

